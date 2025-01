Boston police say they have located a 13-year-old boy who went missing amid frigid cold temperatures Thursday morning.

Dantaye King, of Dorchester, had last been seen around 6:45 a.m. on Humboldt Avenue in Dorchester. Police said he is new to the neighborhood and they were especially concerned due to the cold temperatures.

Police said in an update at 8:42 a.m. that Dantaye had been located.