Local

hull

Police Searching for Box Truck Driver in Alleged Scooter Hit-and-Run

Police in Hull, Massachusetts are now searching for a light-colored box truck believed to have front-end damage as well as the driver

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Police in Hull, Massachusetts are looking for the driver of a box truck that allegedly struck a scooter driver and took off on Saturday.

Police say a woman was riding her scooter shortly before 7p.m. near Kingsley Road and Sumner Street when she was struck by a box truck. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the driver of the box truck allegedly fled the scene.

Police are now searching for a light-colored box truck believed to have front-end damage as well as the driver. Authorities have not released any additional details but asked that anyone with information on the incident contact Hull Police.

This article tagged under:

hull
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us