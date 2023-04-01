Police Searching for Driver Involved in Hit-And-Run in Chelsea

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and fled Friday night.

The crash on Broadway sent a man in his 50s to Massachusetts General Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was leaving McDonald's when he was hit.

The driver took off eastbound toward Revere, according to investigators.

Police found a car parked in Saugus that fits the description of the one that left the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Chelsea Friday night. A man in his fifties remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say they have since found a vehicle of interest in Saugus that matched the description of the one seen leaving the area Friday night. The car was towed away so that investigators can look at it for any potential evidence.

“We have city cameras right behind you. We have a lot of sensors in the city, detectives are saying from what they know right now the person it’s most likely the person striking knew he collided with a pedestrian.” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

UPDATE: Police found a car parked in Saugus that fits the description of the one leaving the scene last night. — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) April 1, 2023

Gabriela Romero tells NBC10 Boston she can't imagine how someone could hit someone and just drive away.

"That's terrible, I don't know how someone could do that. If I hit someone, like I would stop right there," Romero said. "I got hit by a car once, and some did fled the scene and everything so I know how it feels."

Pieces of crime tape were still visible at the scene Saturday by the fire hydrant where the man was hit not far from the Revere city line in a dark area near construction.

Authorities said they have still yet to determine if charges are warranted against the person responsible. The crash remains under investigation.