Police searching for ‘extremely dangerous' fugitive in Vermont vehicle thefts, pursuits

Vermont State Police say multiple law enforcement agencies are seeking the driver of a stolen Ford F-250 who led authorities on multiple pursuits, nearly causing several crashes, throughout the northwestern part of the state on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, police located the pickup truck abandoned in Winooski. They said the public should be aware that the person they are looking for -- 39-year-old Andrew Brace, of St. Albans -- has attempted to steal several vehicles throughout the day, including by force, and he should be considered "extremely dangerous."

Police are advising the public to make sure their vehicles are locked when unattended and be aware of their surroundings when returning to their cars.

Brace has had multiple confrontations with police in recent weeks, state police said, including in Colchester and Berlin.

He is described as being about 5'11" tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing black, athletic-style shorts and no shirt and is believed to be on foot in the Winooski area. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

State police said the situation began Tuesday morning in Grand Isle County and continued through multiple counties, including Swanton, Fairfield, Georgia and St. Albans. They said Brace nearly caused multiple crashes and intentionally steered at police vehicles, forcing them off the road. No crashes occurred and no injuries were reported.

Agencies involved in the search include state police, the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department, the police departments in Milton, St. Albans, Swanton and Winooski, wardens with the state Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Enforcement and Safety Division of the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

State police said updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.