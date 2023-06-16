Body of missing Lynn man found in marshland, police say

The body of a Lynn man who has been missing since last weekend was found Friday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes, 24, did not return home after leaving a party in Chelsea early Sunday morning. Police said his body was found in an area of marshland police had been searching Friday off Route 107 near the Revere-Saugus line.

Investigators say De Los Reyes got into a Lyft vehicle on Shurtleff Street in Chelsea at 3:42 a.m. on Sunday. The Lyft ride was terminated about 15 minutes later, and when it ended, De Los Reyes' cell phone called 911 and was connected to Revere police. The call disconnected, and several attempts by police to call back were unsuccessful.

The call is believed to have been made in the area of American Legion Highway in Revere, police said. De Los Reyes had not been seen or heard from since.

State police had tried to determine the location of De Los Reyes' phone, without success, leading them to believe the phone was off.

A pastor who knows De Los Reyes' family told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra earlier Friday that the missing man's clothes and wallet were found in the area where police were searching.

Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to call state police Trooper Timothy Burns at 617-727-8817, state police Troop A headquarters at 978-538-6020 or 911.