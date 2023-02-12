Local

Boston

Boston Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

Elshon Zahir Thomas has been missing since earlier Sunday when he ran away from his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Boston Police Department has asked for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy from the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Elshon Zahir Thomas has been missing since earlier Sunday when he ran away from his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury, police said. He was last seen wearing a black or navy sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants and black sneakers.

Thomas has run away in the past and is known to frequent the areas of Dudley and Ruggles MBTA stations, police added.

The boy is described as 4’5”- 4’8” and approximately 85 pounds.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4683.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us