Missing 12-year-old girl found safe in Haverhill

Police in Haverhill, Massachusetts, say they have located a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday afternoon.

They said in a Facebook post shortly before 4 p.m. that Elena Burke went missing about an hour or two earlier in the area of Washington and High streets. She is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black sweatshirt with the word "security" on the back, and Super Mario sweatpants. She was not believed to be wearing any shoes.

Police said Elena is on the autism spectrum, and was considered endangered. They said additional law enforcement agencies are providing assistance in the search, and residents of the area will see police K-9 officers and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing responding to the area.

In an update on Facebook around 4:30 p.m., Haverhill police said Elena had been located. No further details were released.