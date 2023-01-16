Police Searching for Missing 33-Year-Old Framingham Woman

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen on Thursday.
According to police, 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo, of Framingham, may have left in her black Honda CRV with a Washington state license plate on January 12. Police say she may be in danger due to health reasons.
DeShazo is a white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing white pants and a baggy yellow and white jacket.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Framingham Police.
