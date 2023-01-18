Police Searching for Missing Chelsea Woman

Authorities in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week.

Police said that 38-year-old Karisa Melanson is believed to have left her home voluntarily on Jan. 10, and that she frequents Lynn, Saugus and Revere.

Melanson is not thought to have a cellphone with her, police said.

Police describe Melanson as a 5'7, 140-pound white woman with brown hair. She has piercing in her ears and possibly her nose.

When she was last seen, Melanson was wearing black leggings, Ugg boots and a sweater.

Foul play is not suspected and Melanson is not believed to have left under duress, police said. Authorities added that she may seek treatment if she is detoxing from drug use.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-908-6046.