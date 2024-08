Police are searching for a 16-year-old who was reported missing from Lowell, Massachusetts.

Harley Campanello is described as being 5'7" tall and weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black short sleeve shirt and a green belt.

Lowell police say Harley was last seen in the downtown/Bridge Street area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.