Silver Alert issued for missing man in Hadley

Police are searching for a 72-year-old man who has been missing since early Tuesday morning in Hadley, Massachusetts.

The Hadley Police Department said Henry "Hank" Appleton was reported missing Tuesday. The department said Tuesday night that a Silver Alert had been issued.

He was last seen around 2 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriot in Hadley, located at 423 Russell St. He was attempting to get a taxi to take him to Northampton before he left the hotel parking lot on foot.

Police described Appleton as 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds.

Appleton suffers from serious memory impairment, police said Tuesday night.

He is reported to not have a cellphone and is not driving a vehicle. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with white flower-like outlines, dark shorts, and hiking shoes.

The Hadley Police Department wants members of the public to call them at 413-584-0883 if they have any information on his whereabouts.