Local

Massachusetts

Police Searching for Missing Mass. Woman Last Seen in New Hampshire

Mary Anderson's family said that they have not had any contact with her, which is unusual, according to Harvard police

By Jake Levin

Police in Harvard, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman who went missing in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Mary Anderson, 23, was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Harvard police said. Anderson was last seen driving a navy blue Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates 8DXW20.

Anderson's family said that they have not had any contact with her, which is unusual, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew HampshireHarvardmissing womanharvard police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us