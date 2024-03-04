Police searching for missing Milton teen last seen in Boston

Police are searching for a missing teen from Milton, Massachusetts, who was last seen in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Mimmi Huria, 18, attends a boarding school in Maine and took a bus from school to South Station in Boston. She was supposed to meet family at South Station for the start of her school break.

Milton police said it has been confirmed that Huria got off the bus at South Station and was last observed near Dewey Square around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

She is described as 5'4" tall with a slim build, dark eyes and black, medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, khaki pants with red pants underneath and might have been wearing a head scarf. She was traveling with two pieces of luggage and a guitar case.

Anyone with information about Huria's whereabouts i saked to call Milton police at 617-698-1212. MBTA Transit Police are assisting Milton police with their investigation.