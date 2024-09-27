Missing NH man with dementia located, police say

Police say they have located a 75-year-old New Hampshire man with dementia who went missing on Thursday night.

New Hampshire State Police said around 7 a.m. Friday that they had activated the Missing Vulnerable Adult/Silver Alert system at the request of Barrington police and were searching for Gary Hubbard, who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on Mallego Road in his vehicle. Around 8 a.m., state police said Hubbard had been found.

No further details were immediately available.