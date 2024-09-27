New Hampshire

Missing NH man with dementia located, police say

Gary Hubbard, 75, had gone missing on Thursday night after leaving his home in Barrington in his vehicle

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

Police say they have located a 75-year-old New Hampshire man with dementia who went missing on Thursday night.

New Hampshire State Police said around 7 a.m. Friday that they had activated the Missing Vulnerable Adult/Silver Alert system at the request of Barrington police and were searching for Gary Hubbard, who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on Mallego Road in his vehicle. Around 8 a.m., state police said Hubbard had been found.

No further details were immediately available.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Sep 26

NH mother pleads guilty in 5-year-old son's death

New Hampshire 20 hours ago

Manchester, NH man charged in 2018 child sex assault

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us