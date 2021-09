Police in Hampton, New Hampshire, are trying to find a 21-year-old man whom they said was last seen Tuesday.

Andrew Parker is about 5-foot-8 and 165 lbs., with red hair and last seen in a black shirt, pants and shoes, Hampton police said.

He hasn't been seen since about 1 p.m. Tuesday on Lafayette Road near Winnacunnet Street. "Andrew has not returned home or reported to work, which is out of character," police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 603-929-4444.