Police Searching for NH Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Child

A man in New Hampshire sexually assaulted a child in October, police said Monday, after securing a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators identified Jaime Raymundo-Perez as the suspected assailant in an incident reported to the Manchester Police Department on Oct. 26, officials said.

Police didn't share information about what's alleged to have happened during the sexual assault beyond that it's not believed to have been random.

Anyone with information about where Raymundo-Perez is is asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or 603-624-4040. Manchester police are offering cash rewards for information that leads to his arrest and/or conviction.