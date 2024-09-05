Police searching for suspect after 2 people were stabbed in Chelsea

Two people were stabbed in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, and police are now searching for a man they believe is responsible for both incidents.

One man was stabbed near a McDonalds on Broadway, and another man around 20 years old was stabbed near Sixth Street at the railroad tracks and found about 30 minutes after the first victim. Both victims are expected to survive.

The two stabbings are believed to be related and police are searching for the man they believe to be responsible.

No further details were released.