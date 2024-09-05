Massachusetts

Police searching for suspect after 2 people were stabbed in Chelsea

Both victims are expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Two people were stabbed in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, and police are now searching for a man they believe is responsible for both incidents.

One man was stabbed near a McDonalds on Broadway, and another man around 20 years old was stabbed near Sixth Street at the railroad tracks and found about 30 minutes after the first victim. Both victims are expected to survive.

The two stabbings are believed to be related and police are searching for the man they believe to be responsible.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts news

Boston Business Journal 16 hours ago

Suffolk Downs redevelopment's first retailer is a brewery

Sandra Birchmore 3 hours ago

Sandra Birchmore's family speaks: ‘Her biggest wish was to become a mother'

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us