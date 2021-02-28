Police Searching for Suspect in Incident at Walmart in Salem, Mass.

An incident at a Walmart in Salem, Massachusetts, on Sunday led to police searching for a male suspect in the area, authorities said. A member of the Salem City Council said it involved a gunshot.
There was a large police presence at a nearby neighborhood in Lynn because of the incident, according to city police, who cited in a tweet the search for the suspect.
Police didn't say what the incident was, but Salem City Councilor Tim Flynn said in a tweet that it apparently involved someone shooting a gun into a car and fleeing into the woods nearby.
"I am horrified this is happening in Salem," Flynn said.
NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Salem police to confirm.