Police Searching for Suspect in Incident at Walmart in Salem, Mass.

An incident at a Walmart in Salem, Massachusetts, on Sunday led to police searching for a male suspect in the area, authorities said. A member of the Salem City Council said it involved a gunshot.

There was a large police presence at a nearby neighborhood in Lynn because of the incident, according to city police, who cited in a tweet the search for the suspect.

Police didn't say what the incident was, but Salem City Councilor Tim Flynn said in a tweet that it apparently involved someone shooting a gun into a car and fleeing into the woods nearby.

"I am horrified this is happening in Salem," Flynn said.

Just an update on the heavy police presence on the side of Walmart in Salem. . I just went up there to find out what’s going on. I did a boots on the ground to give an update. Apparently someone fired a gun at a car then ran in the woods. I am horrified this is happening in Salem pic.twitter.com/HAoIoT9A6Y — Tim Flynn Ward 4 (@TimFlynn4ward4) February 28, 2021

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Salem police to confirm.