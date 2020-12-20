Local

Police Searching for Suspect Caught on Doorbell Camera as He Broke Into Cohasset Home

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the break-in at an Atlantic Avenue area home is asked to contact Cohasset police detectives

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are looking to identify a suspect who was clearly caught on a doorbell camera before he allegedly broke into the home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning.

The Cohasset Police Department is investigating the residential breaking and entering that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the area of Atlantic Avenue.

Police say the homeowners were not home at the time of the break-in, but their Ring doorbell camera captured excellent photos of the suspect.

The suspect was wearing a mask that he removed as he broke into the home, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what items may have been stolen from the home. Police said they are working to determine that.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos or has any information on this incident is asked to contact Cohasset police detectives at 781-383-1055 (extension 6107). All calls and tips can be anonymous.

