Police searching for vandals who damaged multiple school buses in Newport, NH

Police are searching for vandals who damaged multiple school buses in Newport, New Hampshire.

Newport police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that they are investigating the vandalism of numerous school buses at the town bus garage. Photos posted by police showed holes in at least 10 windows on one bus and four broken windows on another.

"This senseless act not only costs the taxpayers of our school district substantial money, it also interferes with the ability for our students to safely get to school," police said.

Courtesy: Newport Police Department

No arrests have been made. Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Officer Shawn Seymour or Sgt. Alex Marvin at 603-863-3232.