Police searching for vehicle in Newburyport hit-and-run involving bicyclist

A vehicle hit a bicyclist earlier this week in Newburyport, Massachusetts, and then took off, police said, asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle.

The incident occurred at about 4:43 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pond and High streets, according to Newburyport police, who said three bicyclists were traveling east in the bike lane on High Street.

The second bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that was traveling west on High Street and turning left onto Pond Street when it struck the cyclist, police said.

The vehicle was described as a newer model Mini Cooper, possibly Clubman model, with a grey/green color, according to police.

While the cyclist was being helped, the car drove away down Pond Street towards Route 1, police said. They said the vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side and may have a New Hampshire registration.

Anyone with any video or information about the incident should contact Inspector Chris McDonald at cmcdonald@newburyportpolice.com.