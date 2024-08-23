Newburyport

Police searching for vehicle in Newburyport hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Anyone with any video or information about the incident should contact Inspector Chris McDonald at cmcdonald@newburyportpolice.com

By Staff Reports

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A vehicle hit a bicyclist earlier this week in Newburyport, Massachusetts, and then took off, police said, asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle.

The incident occurred at about 4:43 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pond and High streets, according to Newburyport police, who said three bicyclists were traveling east in the bike lane on High Street.

The second bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that was traveling west on High Street and turning left onto Pond Street when it struck the cyclist, police said.

The vehicle was described as a newer model Mini Cooper, possibly Clubman model, with a grey/green color, according to police.

While the cyclist was being helped, the car drove away down Pond Street towards Route 1, police said. They said the vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side and may have a New Hampshire registration.

Anyone with any video or information about the incident should contact Inspector Chris McDonald at cmcdonald@newburyportpolice.com.

More Massachusetts news

Taunton 15 hours ago

1 dead after house fire in Mass.

Massachusetts 21 hours ago

Pharmacist pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan deaths from meningitis outbreak

Massachusetts Aug 20

Search for Mass. man who went missing while vacationing in Hilton Head enters 5th day

This article tagged under:

Newburyport
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us