Police Searching in Lowell, Chelmsford for Missing Woman

Police were searching parts of Lowell and Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Monday as part of the investigation into a missing woman, officials said.

Iliany Nunez, 21, was last seen near Westford Street in Lowell, local police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Lowell resident is 5-foot-6, has shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing and glasses, Lowell police said. She'd been wearing a grey sweatshirt and had a black backpack.

Missing Adult



ILIANY NUNEZ, 21, is a Hispanic female, medium build, 5’6”, with shoulder length dark hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing and glasses. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Nunez, please call 978-937-3200. @ChelmsfordPD @DracutMAPD @TewksburyPD pic.twitter.com/SHG1xEleCO — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) September 13, 2021

Lowell police wrote on Facebook that "residents should be aware that they may see large numbers of police officers, some with police K9s, searching different neighborhoods throughout the city. These police officers may be knocking on doors to speak with residents and checking back yards and wooded areas."

Chelmsford police said a large number of officers were searching near Technology Drive as part of the search for Nunez.

Large police presence in the area of Technology Drive. Search on going for missing 21 year old female from Lowell. pic.twitter.com/XHmngDZbEd — Chelmsford Police (@ChelmsfordPD) September 13, 2021

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted a search of that part of Chelmsford.