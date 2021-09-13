Local

Police Searching in Lowell, Chelmsford for Missing Woman

Lowell police were expected to be knocking on doors in the case, while Chelmsford police said a large number of officers were searching near Technology Drive as part of the search for Iliany Nunez

By Asher Klein

Iliany Nunez, 21, who's been missing from Lowell, Massachusetts, according to police.
Police were searching parts of Lowell and Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Monday as part of the investigation into a missing woman, officials said.

Iliany Nunez, 21, was last seen near Westford Street in Lowell, local police said.

The Lowell resident is 5-foot-6, has shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing and glasses, Lowell police said. She'd been wearing a grey sweatshirt and had a black backpack.

Lowell police wrote on Facebook that "residents should be aware that they may see large numbers of police officers, some with police K9s, searching different neighborhoods throughout the city. These police officers may be knocking on doors to speak with residents and checking back yards and wooded areas."

Chelmsford police said a large number of officers were searching near Technology Drive as part of the search for Nunez.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted a search of that part of Chelmsford.

