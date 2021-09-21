Local

Police Searching Lowell for Reports of Young Girl Wandering Alone

"Lowell residents should be aware that they may see large numbers of police officers, some with police K9s, searching neighborhoods throughout the city," police said

By Asher Klein

Lowell Police Department/Facebook

Police are searching throughout Lowell, Massachusetts, after a young girl was reported wandering alone near a bridge over the Merrimack River Tuesday afternoon.

The girl, about 6 years old with unkempt hair and wearing a black shirt, white pajama pants and pink slippers, was reported walking alone near Stackpole Street, the Hunts Fall rotary and the VFW Highway about 4:30 p.m., Lowell police said.

The streets are on either side of the Hunts Fall Bridge, though police didn't refer to that in social media posts about the search.

"Lowell residents should be aware that they may see large numbers of police officers, some with police K9s, searching neighborhoods throughout the city. These police officers may be knocking on doors to speak with residents and checking back yards and wooded areas," police said.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call 978-937-3200.

Police didn't immediately provide any information about the reports they'd received that prompted the search.

