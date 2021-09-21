Police Searching Lowell for Reports of Young Girl Wandering Alone

Police are searching throughout Lowell, Massachusetts, after a young girl was reported wandering alone near a bridge over the Merrimack River Tuesday afternoon.

The girl, about 6 years old with unkempt hair and wearing a black shirt, white pajama pants and pink slippers, was reported walking alone near Stackpole Street, the Hunts Fall rotary and the VFW Highway about 4:30 p.m., Lowell police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The streets are on either side of the Hunts Fall Bridge, though police didn't refer to that in social media posts about the search.

"Lowell residents should be aware that they may see large numbers of police officers, some with police K9s, searching neighborhoods throughout the city. These police officers may be knocking on doors to speak with residents and checking back yards and wooded areas," police said.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call 978-937-3200.

Police didn't immediately provide any information about the reports they'd received that prompted the search.

The Lowell Police Department is actively investigating reports of an unattended child walking in the area of Stackpole St., the Hunts Falls Rotary, and the VFW Highway at approximately 4:30 PM. — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) September 21, 2021