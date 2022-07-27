Local

Man Missing From Saugus Found Safe

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

An elderly man with dementia who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe, officials confirm.

Thai Tran, 78, was reported missing from his Saugus home just before 2 p.m.

Police immediately began a large-scale search of the area, including at the Rumney Marsh Reservation.

Tran was found safe Wednesday afternoon and his family was called to pick him up.

