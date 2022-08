Two children who had been reported missing near a swamp in Easton, Massachusetts, have been found, according to police.

Searchers had been focusing on the area between Turnpike and Prospect Street.

Details, including photos or descriptions of the children, were not immediately available.

Police warned that residents may see search teams and helicopters in the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.