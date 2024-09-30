Police seek 4 in serious assault near Faneuil Hall

Boston police didn't share more about the assault, or the condition of the person or people injured

By Asher Klein

Four people being sought in an assault near Boston's Faneuil Hall on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
Handout

Police are looking for four people believed to have been involved in an assault that seriously injured someone near Boston's Faneuil Hall earlier this month.

Police shared images of four people, who seem to be young men seen in a video on social media, in connection with the incident, which took place just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at the intersection of North and Union streets. Investigators didn't say how the people were suspected to have been involved.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call police at 617-343-4571.

Police didn't share more about the assault, or the condition of the person or people injured.

