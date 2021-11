Police are looking for a teenager in Chelsea, Massachusetts, who has been missing since Nov. 6.

Seventeen-year-old Virginia Alvarez "is alleged to be with her boyfriend in the area of Lynn," police in Chelsea said.

Alvarez is described as being about 5'1 and 130 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-466-4885.