Police seek driver in alleged attempted kidnapping in Salem

Police in Salem, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to identify a driver suspected of possibly attempting to kidnap three children as they were walking home from school on Friday.

According to police, three children were walking home from Witchcraft Heights Elementary School shortly before 3p.m. and reached the corner of Carrollton and Belleview when they were approached by a man driving a blue Honda Pilot.

Police say the man rolled down his window and told the girls, "get in the car because your mom said so." The three children walked away. The driver took a left on Belleview and drove away.

According to police, there was a man and a female passenger in the car. Both are described as being of Asian descent. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salem Police.