Police seek help finding man accused of stealing youth hockey jerseys

Police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man who allegedly stole multiple youth hockey jerseys from a home in Boston's Brighton neighborhood last month.

In an investigation update Friday, Boston police asked for the public's assistance in locating 36-year-old Ricardo Bastos, who is wanted on a warrant out of Brighton District Court for the burglary that occurred on May 14.

Bastos is described as 5'7 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He's known to drive a red Honda and frequents the Brighton Avenue area of Allston and Framingham, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a breaking and entering on Murdock Street around 12:12 a.m. on that day. A man was seen entering a house's enclosed porch around that time holding a Dunkin' bag. He then returned almost an hour later, at 1:04 a.m., holding a McDonald's bag. The man took eight Allston-Brighton jerseys before leaving in a Prius style vehicle, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The jerseys are valued at about $330, police previously said. A representative from Allston-Brighton youth hockey told NBC10 Boston in a statement last month they hoped the jerseys would be returned quickly.

"It's really unfortunate that someone would steal these items from one of our youth hockey players."

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4256. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP.'