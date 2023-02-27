Toddler Safe After Vehicle Stolen With Her Inside in Lawrence

A young girl is safe after a vehicle was stolen with her in the back seat Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

State police say the 22-month-old girl was dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital and is safe. The 2011 Honda Pilot she was inside was stolen on South Broadway.

Around 10 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said an unnamed suspect was taken into custody after a chase on Interstate 495.

The Lawrence Police Department said a short time later that two suspects — a male and a female — would be processed at the station.

Authorities had asked anyone who saw the vehicle, which was believed to have front end damage, to call 911.

No further information was immediately available.