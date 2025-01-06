New Hampshire

Police seek info on ‘suspicious individual' caught on camera fleeing NH home

"Creepy!! Also wearing a mask too," one person commented on Facebook

By Marc Fortier

Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help in identifying a "suspicious individual" who was caught on surveillance video approaching a local home and then fleeing when they noticed a doorbell camera.

The incident occurred on Jan. 4, when Merrimack police said they responded to a report of a suspicious invididual near Bradford Drive. The person -- who appeared to be wearing a mask -- was seen approaching a residence and then turning around and sprinting away once they saw the camera.

"Creepy!! Also wearing a mask too," Amanda Gaudette Cunliffe commented on Facebook.

"This is a little unsettling," said Josylin McAloon.

"Definitely up to no good at taht hour and the way he reacted," added Steven DiPirro.

Police are now asking all residents of the Bradford Drive area to review their security camera footage around 9:45 p.m. and contact Detective Kevin Manuele at 603-420-1878 or kmanuele@merrimacknh.gov if they saw anything unusual that night.

They also urged all Merrimack residents to be sure to lock their doors at night and to report any suspicious activity to police.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

New Hampshire's Ice Castles is days from reopening

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

NH police officer shot by own gun during struggle with suspect identified

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us