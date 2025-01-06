Police seek info on ‘suspicious individual' caught on camera fleeing NH home

Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help in identifying a "suspicious individual" who was caught on surveillance video approaching a local home and then fleeing when they noticed a doorbell camera.

The incident occurred on Jan. 4, when Merrimack police said they responded to a report of a suspicious invididual near Bradford Drive. The person -- who appeared to be wearing a mask -- was seen approaching a residence and then turning around and sprinting away once they saw the camera.

"Creepy!! Also wearing a mask too," Amanda Gaudette Cunliffe commented on Facebook.

"This is a little unsettling," said Josylin McAloon.

"Definitely up to no good at taht hour and the way he reacted," added Steven DiPirro.

Police are now asking all residents of the Bradford Drive area to review their security camera footage around 9:45 p.m. and contact Detective Kevin Manuele at 603-420-1878 or kmanuele@merrimacknh.gov if they saw anything unusual that night.

They also urged all Merrimack residents to be sure to lock their doors at night and to report any suspicious activity to police.