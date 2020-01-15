Local
missing child

Police Seek Information on Missing 10-Year-Old Girl in Cranston, RI

Police said there was “no immediate signs of foul play” and that the girl was believed to have run away

By Young-Jin Kim

By Young-Jin Kim

Cranston Police

Police in Cranston, Rhode Island are searching for a 10-year-old girl who they believe may have run away, authorities said Wednesday.

Cranston police said the girl, Jania McDuffie, was reported missing Tuesday night. She was last seen in the Pontiac Avenue area near Beeckman Avenue.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a bulldog on the front and camouflage pants.

Local

59 mins ago

Fairmont Copley’s Former Canine Ambassador Carly Has Died

Border 1 hour ago

Maine Town Votes to Sue Neighboring Community Over Border Dispute

Police said there was “no immediate signs of foul play” and that the girl was believed to have run away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cranston Police Dept at 401-942-2211.

This article tagged under:

missing child
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us