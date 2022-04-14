Police Seek Man Accused of Groping Employee at NH Frozen Yogurt Shop

Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are looking for a man who allegedly groped an employee at a frozen yogurt shop two weeks ago.

The Concord Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man it says is accused of groping a female worker at Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt on North Main Street shortly after 6 p.m. on March 31.

The man is described as being in his 20s, about 6 feet tall with brown hair and a mustache. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-226-3100 or text TIP234 to 274637.