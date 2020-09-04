Police Seek Man for Alleged Assault of Sleeping Woman in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping Friday morning.

Manchester police said they received a call just after 9 a.m. from a man who said his girlfriend told him she had woken up to another man assaulting her. The boyfriend was not there during the alleged incident, police said.

The victim said the man who assaulted her had a machete, according to authorities.

Police said the woman fled from the apartment and was able to escape.

The man eventually left the building, authorities said, adding the incident appeared to be random.

Police released a surveillance image of the man outside on Auburn Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Manchester police.