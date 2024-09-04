Boston

Police seek man in connection with assault and battery near Lincoln Tavern in Southie

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Monday

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man in connection with an assault and battery that occurred in the area of the Lincoln Tavern in South Boston early Monday morning.

Boston police released two surveillance photos Wednesday showing a male subject wearing a backward baseball cap and a white or light-colored T-shirt.

They said they are looking to identify the man in connection with an assault and battery incident that occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Monday in the area of the Lincoln Tavern on West Broadway. Police did not say if the man is a suspect; they said they are still reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4742. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or submitted by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

