Local
anti-semitic graffiti

Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Defaced Brookline Property With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

The front door of the Chabad Center on Harvard Street was defaced with a symbol that resembled a swastika, police said

By Melissa Buja

Brookline Police Department

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the Anti-Defamation League of New England are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they believe is responsible for defacing the Chabad Center.

Surveillance video from April 5 at 1:42 a.m. showed a man dressed in all black with sunglasses approaching the front door of the center on Harvard Street.

The door was allegedly defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti written in Russian. A symbol that closely resembled a swastika was also drawn above the words, police said.

Authorities believe the man left the scene toward Commonwealth Avenue.

496 Harvard Street- 4/5/2020 01:43 Hrs

BROOKLINE POLICE DEPARTMENT SEEKS PUBLIC'S HELP IN IDENTIFYING MAN RESPONSIBLE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC GRAFFITI. $1,000 REWARD OFFERED BY ADL-NEW ENGLAND The Brookline Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League of New England are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the attached video.Overview: On April 5, 2020 at approximately 0142 Hours, the man pictured here approached the front door of the Chabad Center of Brookline (496 Harvard Street) and defaced the property with anti-Semitic graffiti, written in Russian. A symbol was drawn above the words which closely resembled a swastika.It is believed that the man approached the Center from the direction of Coolidge Corner and left towards Commonwealth Avenue. The Brookline Police Department is investigating this incident as a hate crime.The Anti-Defamation League of New England was notified of this incident and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the person responsible."This antisemitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic. We are grateful to Brookline Police who remain on the frontlines, sacrificing themselves to keep us safe." -Robert Trestan, ADL New England Regional Director.Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to call the Brookline Police Department at (617) 730-2222 or Detective Brendan Kelliher at (617) 730-2791 (bkelliher@brooklinema.gov) and reference Brookline Police Case #2020-1523

Posted by Brookline MA Police Department on Monday, April 6, 2020

After notifying the Anti-Defamation League of New England of the incident, a $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

"This antisemitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic. We are grateful to Brookline Police who remain on the frontlines, sacrificing themselves to keep us safe," ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said in a statement.

Local

Maine 25 mins ago

A Stunning Tuesday is the Best of the Next 10 Days

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Anyone with information on the individual or the incident is urged to contact Brookline Police Department at 617-730-2222.

This article tagged under:

anti-semitic graffitihate crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us