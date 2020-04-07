Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Defaced Brookline Property With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the Anti-Defamation League of New England are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they believe is responsible for defacing the Chabad Center.

Surveillance video from April 5 at 1:42 a.m. showed a man dressed in all black with sunglasses approaching the front door of the center on Harvard Street.

The door was allegedly defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti written in Russian. A symbol that closely resembled a swastika was also drawn above the words, police said.

Authorities believe the man left the scene toward Commonwealth Avenue.

496 Harvard Street- 4/5/2020 01:43 Hrs BROOKLINE POLICE DEPARTMENT SEEKS PUBLIC'S HELP IN IDENTIFYING MAN RESPONSIBLE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC GRAFFITI. $1,000 REWARD OFFERED BY ADL-NEW ENGLAND The Brookline Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League of New England are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the attached video.Overview: On April 5, 2020 at approximately 0142 Hours, the man pictured here approached the front door of the Chabad Center of Brookline (496 Harvard Street) and defaced the property with anti-Semitic graffiti, written in Russian. A symbol was drawn above the words which closely resembled a swastika.It is believed that the man approached the Center from the direction of Coolidge Corner and left towards Commonwealth Avenue. The Brookline Police Department is investigating this incident as a hate crime.The Anti-Defamation League of New England was notified of this incident and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the person responsible."This antisemitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic. We are grateful to Brookline Police who remain on the frontlines, sacrificing themselves to keep us safe." -Robert Trestan, ADL New England Regional Director.Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to call the Brookline Police Department at (617) 730-2222 or Detective Brendan Kelliher at (617) 730-2791 (bkelliher@brooklinema.gov) and reference Brookline Police Case #2020-1523 Posted by Brookline MA Police Department on Monday, April 6, 2020

After notifying the Anti-Defamation League of New England of the incident, a $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

"This antisemitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic. We are grateful to Brookline Police who remain on the frontlines, sacrificing themselves to keep us safe," ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the individual or the incident is urged to contact Brookline Police Department at 617-730-2222.