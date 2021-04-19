Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself on Framingham Hiking Trail

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who exposed himself to two women on a hiking trail.

Hikers at the Nobscot Reservation say it's typically a safe and peaceful area.

"It's such a family place," said Wendy Bradfish. "It's a boy scout reservation, first of all, just a place that a lot of families come to, it's an easy hike."

Regulars at the sprawling nature preserve were surprised to learn about a disturbing incident that took place Monday afternoon — two women say a man exposed himself while they were hiking.

"I definitely won't be coming here alone," said Susan Piaget. "Maybe not even with a woman friend, I'll come with my boyfriend and he'll protect me."

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., according to Framingham police.

The suspect is described as a young man in his late teens or early 20s with spiky hair, a dark shirt, black shorts, white socks and sandals.

"I'm not going to let this stop me," said Carla Lievano. "I just have to take precautions and use common sense, and get pepper spray."

"We pride ourselves in the safety of the property," said Larry Bearfield, president of the Nobscot Scout Reservation Alumni Association, which helps maintain the 450-acre site that straddles Framingham and Sudbury.

"In my nearly 60 years of going to this property, to my recollection, it's the first time something like this has happened that I can recall," he said.