Police Seek Missing 10-Year-Old From East Boston

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old East Boston boy who was reported missing Tuesday.

Police say Christopher Ayala Mejia was last seen around 4 p.m. at O'Donnell Elementary School on Trenton Street in East Boston.

Mejia is described as being Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.

Boston Police Department Surveillance images of Christopher Ayala Mejia

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When he was last seen, police say he was wearing khakis, black sneakers and a grey and red jacket. He was carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4220 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477 or by texting "TIP" to 27463.