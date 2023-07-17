Local

Nashua

Police seek missing teenager in Nashua, NH

Nashua Police Department

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Trinity Squeglia was last seen in the area of Eaton Street, Nashua police said in a press release Monday, though they did not say how long she has been missing.

Squeglia is described as being about 5'2 and 160 pounds with blue eyes and dyed red hair.

When she was last seen, Squeglia was wearing black sweatpants and a red striped shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-594-3500.

