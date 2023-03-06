Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen Near Fairhaven Beach

Police in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who was reported missing Monday morning.

Authorities say 43-year-old Anapaula Huggins was last seen in surveillance footage around 7:30 a.m. Monday near Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue. Her disappearance was reported to police around 11:30 a.m.

Family members told the Fairhaven Police Department that Huggins had left her Raymond Street home with her dog. The animal was found around 9:30 a.m. by Fairhaven Animal Control, but there was no sign of Huggins.

Police describe Huggins as being about 5'8 with black hair.

When she was last seen, Huggins was wearing black pants and a maroon jacket, police said, adding that she may be barefoot.

Crews were searching the shoreline from both land and water Monday, according to police.

Police are asking people in the area with home surveillance cameras to check the footage. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-997-7421.