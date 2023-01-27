Local

south station

Police Seek Person of Interest in South Station Assault

The assault reportedly involved a weapon

By Matt Fortin

MBTA Transit Police

Transit police with the MBTA have launched an investigation, as they seek identification for a person of interest from a reported assault at South Station on Wednesday.

Authorities with the T have asked for the public's help in identifying the person of interest, who they posted photos of on social media.

Transit police referred to the incident as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, noting a "taser/knife." It's unclear if one or both of those weapons were allegedly involved, or if police were unsure about the weapon used in the reported assault.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officers have asked that anyone with information reach out to detectives at 617-222-1050, or report anonymously with the SeeSay app.

More Transit Police News

orange line Jan 24

MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say

MBTA Transit Police Jan 20

Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station

This article tagged under:

south station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us