Police seek public's help locating 2 men missing from Maine Veteran's Home

Police are asking for the public's help locating two men in their seventies who have been missing from the Maine Veteran's Home in Bangor since Tuesday morning.

Bangor police have issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Gary Foster and 77-year-old Sidney Hoyt, who were last seen leaving the Maine Veteran's Home on Hogan Road sometime between 7-8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Foster, who suffers from cognitive issues, is described as being 5'6" tall, weighing 174 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing.

Hoyt suffers from multiple health issues, and is described as being 5'10" tall, weighing 290 pounds, with reddish/gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jacket and blue jeans.

Both men are believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Honda Ridgeline with Maine registration 7319GX. Neither Foster nor Hoyt have cellphones.

If located, call Bangor police at 207-947-7384, Ext. 0.