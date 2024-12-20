Police seek Roxbury teen missing nearly 2 weeks

Boston police are seeking a 15-year-old who has been missing almost two weeks.

Ahmir Galloway, of Roxbury, was last seen around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 18 Harold Park, Unit 2, police say. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with two emojis on it, True Religion blue jeans, black and white Jordan sneakers, and a black backpack.

Galloway is known to frequent the area of 365 Blue Ledge Drive in Roslindale and 967 Blue Hill Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous information can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP.'