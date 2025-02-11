Dorchester

Police seek suspects in Dorchester stun gun attack

investigators said the assault happened on Feb. 5, at the Burger King on Washington Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston police say the two suspects pictured above were involved in a stun gun attack in Dorchester on Feb. 5, 2025.
Boston Police Department

Boston police are searching for two people accused of attacking two juveniles with a stun gun in the city's Dorchester neighborhood last week.

Investigators said the assault happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 5, at the Burger King on 100 Washington Street. According to police, the suspect with the blonde braids pictured above put the stun gun to the chest of two juvenile victims.

The suspects then ran off toward Blue Hill Avenue and Geneva Street.

The first suspect is described as female, with long dyed blonde braids and was wearing as wearing a black winter hat, pink rosary, gray Ferrari hooded sweatshirt, red and white track shirt, gray and black Russel backpack, dark pants, and was carrying a green bag. The second was described as female, with dyed red braids. The pair is known to frequent the area, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or make an anonymous tip through the Crimestoppers tip line.

