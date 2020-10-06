Local

Abduction

Police Seek SUV Driver Who Briefly Abducted 9-Year-Old Providence Girl

The victim was picked up Monday afternoon after she got off her school bus and later returned nearby

By Melissa Buja

Providence Abduction Vehicle
Courtesy

Police are searching for a man they say abducted a 9-year-old student after she got off her school bus Monday afternoon in Providence, Rhode Island, the city said.

The victim, who was picked up at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Grover and Merino streets, was later returned nearby, a Providence public safety officer said in a statement. The girl's exact condition wasn't given.

Police believe the man responsible is between 20 and 40 years old and drove a silver Nissan SUV that was seen on surveillance footage, the official said.

As police search for the man, anyone with information on him or the vehicle is urged to contact Providence police detectives at 401-243-6360 or 401-243-6380.

