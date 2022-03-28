Local

Massachusetts

Police Seek Truck Driver Who Crashed Into Monument in Ludlow, Mass.

The Rood family monument is more than 100 years old and is the second monument in town to be damaged by a car in less than a year, according to police

Ludlow Police Department

Police in Ludlow, Massachusetts are searching for a hit-and-run driver who damaged a stone monument in town.

A witness told police a tractor-trailer driver was having trouble making a turn off Center Street and wound up reversing several times, at one point crashing into the monument, knocking it over. The driver also rode over a stop sign and street signs, according to police. Investigators later determined the driver was making an illegal turn.

The truck was described as white with red lettering. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 413-583-8305.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettshit and runLudlow
