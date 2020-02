Police need the public's help locating a missing Massachusetts teenager last seen in Wayland more than two weeks ago.

Rachaell Redgate, 15, was last seen on Feb. 10.

Police believe the teenager fled from Wayland to Fall River.

Redgate is described at 5'1" and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Redgate's whereabouts is urged to contact Fall River police at 508-676-8511 or Wayland police at 508-358-4721.