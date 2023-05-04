Police Seek Woman Who Stabbed Man in Newton Road Rage Incident

Massachusetts State Police say they are looking for a woman who stabbed a man in a road rage incident Thursday night in Newton.

The stabbing happened at the Daly Rink along the Charles River on Nonantum Road, police said. Troopers responded around 9:15 p.m.

The victim suffered superficial injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the woman got out of her vehicle and stabbed the man. Authorities are working to identify her.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.