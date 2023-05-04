Local

Police Seek Woman Who Stabbed Man in Newton Road Rage Incident

A woman got out of a car and stabbed a man at the Daly Rink in Newton during a road rage incident, according to Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police say they are looking for a woman who stabbed a man in a road rage incident Thursday night in Newton.

The stabbing happened at the Daly Rink along the Charles River on Nonantum Road, police said. Troopers responded around 9:15 p.m.

The victim suffered superficial injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the woman got out of her vehicle and stabbed the man. Authorities are working to identify her.

No further information was immediately available.

