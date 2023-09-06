Police seeking car that seriously hurt person in Fitchburg hit-and-run

Police are looking for a car that left a person seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Fitchburg police asked for the public's help finding the silver, four-door car, possibly a Nissan or Toyota, that left the scene of a crash on Westminster Street near the Super Mart about 7:52 p.m.

The car was missing its right side mirror and may have damage on its right side, hood and windshield, police said Wednesday, sharing a still from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation was asked to call police at 978-345-4355 or by emailing either gjensen@police.fitchburgma.gov or tpepple@police.fitchburgma.gov.