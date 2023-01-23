Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department.

Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.

The crash was reported about 11:45 a.m., police said. While the van that hit the person initially drove away, the driver later contacted police and the van was located, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but died from their injuries. They have not yet been identified, police said, while their family was being notified.

The investigation into the crash was continuing Monday afternoon. Police didn't immediately say if the driver could face any charges.

Anyone with information about what happened had been asked to call police at 978-929-7711.